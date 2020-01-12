Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Derryfield Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Janice E. Desrosiers, 78, of New Boston, left us too soon at Brigham and Women's hospital on Nov. 23, 2019.



She was born in Manchester on Dec. 2, 1940, the daughter of the late Alfred Michel and Lillian (Cameron) Thibeault.



Upon graduating from Manchester Central High School, Class of 1958, with the prestigious award of Class Worrywart, Janice dove into the workforce as a telephone communication consultant at Verizon. She continued there until her retirement.



Jan was never one to be idle: cooking Sunday meals rounded off with hot apple or blueberry pie in the Fall or cool strawberry shortcakes in the Summer, enlightening her children on the wonders of potatoes (especially mashed!), making certain every nook and cranny of the house was dust-free, working on an interior decorating project, or tending to the flower beds outside. Her chicken soup, the sounds of her vacuuming, and awe-inspiring holiday decorations are among the many things we will never forget. She made certain our house was truly home.



She was our Dee Dee. Our Granny D. Every conversation with her was akin to visiting a social media venue, in which each family member's joyous life events were told, often in more than enough detail. Mirthfully, we all wondered how many "mentions" and "likes" from Dee Dee we were getting...and how to get more. Who's the current holder of the coveted "favorite" child/grandchild status?! How do I achieve this status?! In truth, we all got the "mentions," the "likes," and the status. We were all her favorite.



Her affable, amicable nature, the reason she was dubbed Dee Dee or Granny D, was tossed out the window when she stepped onto the bowling lane. Whether it was for the perfect attendance award or the highest score, she was the fiercest of bowling competitors. She loved both the sport and ladies of bowling Tuesdays could not arrive soon enough. On non-bowling days, quilting and drinking coffee occupied her time and kept her awake. She artfully mastered the craft, designing many, many quilts to fit our personalities. She will be there to keep us warm and cozy always.



Janice was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Bridget Desrosiers (Lacoursiere); stepfather, William Tracey; and lastly, her loving husband, Armand J. Desrosiers, who also left us too soon, a mere five weeks before Jan. Arm and Jan are now together holding hands, walking the beach under the shining sun, and, of course, drinking coffee.



Family members include her three magnificent sons, Michael Desrosiers and his spouse Diane Fortier of New Boston, Matthew Desrosiers and his husband Gerry Gilbert of Windham, and Dr. Daniel Desrosiers and his wife Dr. Meagan Moore of Scarborough, Maine; a beautiful and caring daughter, Kimberly Lassonde and her kind husband Steven of New Boston; seven amazing grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, Hannah, Kainen, Bretton, Dylan, and Bubs; a fantastic brother and sister-in-law, David C. and Priscilla Thibeault of Sarasota, FL; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind innumerable friends, some of whom she met as long ago as kindergarten and kept close throughout her lifetime. A true friend she was indeed, just ask "the girls."



In honor of Jan, brew a pot of coffee, drink it late in the day, wonder why you cannot sleep, talk to a friend or family member, eat chocolate cake, feel good and be happy.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Jan's life will take place at The Derryfield Country Club on Jan. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Jan's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Janice E. Desrosiers, 78, of New Boston, left us too soon at Brigham and Women's hospital on Nov. 23, 2019.She was born in Manchester on Dec. 2, 1940, the daughter of the late Alfred Michel and Lillian (Cameron) Thibeault.Upon graduating from Manchester Central High School, Class of 1958, with the prestigious award of Class Worrywart, Janice dove into the workforce as a telephone communication consultant at Verizon. She continued there until her retirement.Jan was never one to be idle: cooking Sunday meals rounded off with hot apple or blueberry pie in the Fall or cool strawberry shortcakes in the Summer, enlightening her children on the wonders of potatoes (especially mashed!), making certain every nook and cranny of the house was dust-free, working on an interior decorating project, or tending to the flower beds outside. Her chicken soup, the sounds of her vacuuming, and awe-inspiring holiday decorations are among the many things we will never forget. She made certain our house was truly home.She was our Dee Dee. Our Granny D. Every conversation with her was akin to visiting a social media venue, in which each family member's joyous life events were told, often in more than enough detail. Mirthfully, we all wondered how many "mentions" and "likes" from Dee Dee we were getting...and how to get more. Who's the current holder of the coveted "favorite" child/grandchild status?! How do I achieve this status?! In truth, we all got the "mentions," the "likes," and the status. We were all her favorite.Her affable, amicable nature, the reason she was dubbed Dee Dee or Granny D, was tossed out the window when she stepped onto the bowling lane. Whether it was for the perfect attendance award or the highest score, she was the fiercest of bowling competitors. She loved both the sport and ladies of bowling Tuesdays could not arrive soon enough. On non-bowling days, quilting and drinking coffee occupied her time and kept her awake. She artfully mastered the craft, designing many, many quilts to fit our personalities. She will be there to keep us warm and cozy always.Janice was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Bridget Desrosiers (Lacoursiere); stepfather, William Tracey; and lastly, her loving husband, Armand J. Desrosiers, who also left us too soon, a mere five weeks before Jan. Arm and Jan are now together holding hands, walking the beach under the shining sun, and, of course, drinking coffee.Family members include her three magnificent sons, Michael Desrosiers and his spouse Diane Fortier of New Boston, Matthew Desrosiers and his husband Gerry Gilbert of Windham, and Dr. Daniel Desrosiers and his wife Dr. Meagan Moore of Scarborough, Maine; a beautiful and caring daughter, Kimberly Lassonde and her kind husband Steven of New Boston; seven amazing grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, Hannah, Kainen, Bretton, Dylan, and Bubs; a fantastic brother and sister-in-law, David C. and Priscilla Thibeault of Sarasota, FL; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind innumerable friends, some of whom she met as long ago as kindergarten and kept close throughout her lifetime. A true friend she was indeed, just ask "the girls."In honor of Jan, brew a pot of coffee, drink it late in the day, wonder why you cannot sleep, talk to a friend or family member, eat chocolate cake, feel good and be happy.SERVICES: A Celebration of Jan's life will take place at The Derryfield Country Club on Jan. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Jan's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close