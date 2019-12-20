Guest Book View Sign Service Information Purdy Memorial Chapel 2 Concord Rd Lee , NH 03861 (603)-868-2100 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint Joseph's Parish 844 First NH Turnpike Northwood , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pomfret, Conn., on Oct. 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Patenaude) Boucher. At 17, she met her true love. They married in December of 1957; best friends for more than 62 years.



Their first residence was in Tennessee, followed by Woonsocket, R.I., Portsmouth and Dover. Joe and Jan raised their children in Northwood, and moved to Nottingham in 2015.



Jan especially loved her faith, family and friends of which she stayed close down through the years. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, the Olive Garden, shopping, high-heeled shoes, traveling as well as casinos in Las Vegas and Oxford, Maine.



She worked for Clarostat, Globe Manufacturing, then changed to nursing at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and retired from Concord Hospital.



Jan was active in the church women's club, choir, and a longtime communicant of St. Joseph's Parish in Northwood.



Family members include her husband, Joseph A. Michaud; her daughter, Teresa (Michaud) Bascom, with husband Michael; her son, Joseph M. Michaud and wife, Robin Marouthis; five grandchildren, JoAnna Arendarczyk, Sarah Hussey, Joseph Shane, Gabrielle and Demetrious Michaud; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, TJ and Ezekiel Arendarczyk and Jonathan Hussey; and two sisters, Irene Allen and Jeanette Preston.



She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Boucher; and sisters, Cecile Bobbie Melvata and Doris (Pelland) Paul.



SERVICES: A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph's Parish, 844 First NH Turnpike, Northwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; Nottingham Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 1111, Nottingham, N.H. 03290; and Rockingham VNA, 137 Epping Road, Exeter, N.H. 03833.



Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Lee, is in charge of arrangements.



