Janice M. Brinn (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My love and prayers to Janices family. She was a long time..."
    - Linda Doucette
  • "We are so sorry yo hear of Janice's passing. Love to all..."
    - Dan & Denise Cere
  • "Great memories forever. Your friendship got me throughout..."
    - Sandra Lachance Young
  • "Missy and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I..."
    - Tammy Swansburg
  • "I went to a wedding in VA a few years ago as a guest of..."
    - christine bourgeois
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Seton Church
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
GOFFSTOWN - Janice M. (Bernard) Brinn, 64, of Goffstown, died May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manchester on March 14, 1955, she was the daughter of Emile and Ethel (Kies) Bernard. She resided in the Queen City most of her life before moving to Goffstown in 1985.

Janice graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1973.

She was employed as loan consultant with Fiserv.

Janice was a wonderful mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and traveling. She was a strong independent woman with a wonderful spirit, was the life of the party, and always made friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 18 years, Stephen Brinn. He died Aug. 23, 2012. She was also predeceased by a sister, Carol A. Maynard.

Family members include five daughters, Melissa Page, Kathie Sanders, Valerie Thompson, Amanda Provencher, and Megan Jones; a son, Matthew Brinn; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Torrey; her friend Jim Loveren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and close loved ones.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019
