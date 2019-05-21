Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Elizabeth Seton Church Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Janice M. (Bernard) Brinn, 64, of Goffstown, died May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on March 14, 1955, she was the daughter of Emile and Ethel (Kies) Bernard. She resided in the Queen City most of her life before moving to Goffstown in 1985.



Janice graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1973.



She was employed as loan consultant with Fiserv.



Janice was a wonderful mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and traveling. She was a strong independent woman with a wonderful spirit, was the life of the party, and always made friends wherever she went. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.



She was predeceased by her husband of 18 years, Stephen Brinn. He died Aug. 23, 2012. She was also predeceased by a sister, Carol A. Maynard.



Family members include five daughters, Melissa Page, Kathie Sanders, Valerie Thompson, Amanda Provencher, and Megan Jones; a son, Matthew Brinn; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Torrey; her friend Jim Loveren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and close loved ones.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



