Janice T. Fairbanks, 70, of Manchester, died November 26, 2019, at her residence, after a period of declining health.
Born December 23, 1948, in Goffstown, she was the son of the late Rudolph and Margaret (Shea) Douville. She was educated in Manchester and worked as an assembler for Digital Equipment Corp. and as a waitress for many years.
Janice enjoyed bingo and camping with family.
Surviving family members include her wife of 10 years, and partner for over 40 years, Bonnie Lee Fairbanks of Manchester; two brothers, Robert Shea, and Rudolph Douville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Shea and Ronald Shea-Douville.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: VNA Home Health & Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave., Ste. 1400, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019