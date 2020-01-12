Janice T. Horne, 94, died on Jan. 9, 2020, at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood, N.H.
She was born in Falmouth, Mass., on Jan. 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ella (Hatch) Studley. Formerly of Northern California, she had been a resident of Raymond, N.H., since 1966.
A talented painter, she greatly enjoyed creating many different kinds of arts and crafts. She also enjoyed collecting postcards and was a longtime member of the Maple Wheadon Post 4479 Ladies Auxiliary in Raymond.
She was predeceased by her son Frederick E. Horne Jr. and her husband Frederick E. Horne Sr.
Her survivors include four children, Arthur J. Horne of Raymond, N.H., Caroline E. Tucker of Raymond, N.H., Thomas A. Horne of Raymond, N.H., and John S. Horne of Epping, N.H.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister Margaret Briana of Falmouth, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the New Pine Grove Cemetery in Raymond, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020