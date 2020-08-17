Jason A. McQueeney, 34, of Goffstown, died at Elliot Hospital, after a tragic motorcycle accident on August 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on February 24, 1986, he was the son of John and Sylvia (Pomerleau) McQueeney. He attended Goffstown High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E5. He worked as a mechanic and later as taper with the IUPAT 35 Union for many years.
Jason enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was most known for his infections smile and contagious laugh, always bringing joy to others. He spent time with his two beautiful boys teaching them of his passions. Jason was a very intelligent man who was always studying and finding ways to expand his knowledge. He enjoyed astrology, philosophy and the study of ancient civilizations. He spent many weekends taking motorcycle trips with his uncles and friends. He spent time with his boys camping and fishing and worked tirelessly to make the best life that he could for his family.
Jason was a true gift to this world and was taken away far too soon. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Luke 23:43 - And he said to him, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise."
Family includes his parents, John and Sylvia McQueeney of Spring Hill, Florida; his wife of twelve years, Rachel M. Jones of Goffstown; their two sons, Aidan J. and Dylan J. McQueeney; one brother, John McQueeney of FL; two sisters, Shannon and Meaghan McQueeney of FL; his grandparents, Andre and Cecile Pomerleau of Goffstown; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Susanna Jones of New Boston.
SERVICES: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to: GoFundMe -"Financial support for Rachel, Aiden and Dillon organized by Christina Florada". To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.