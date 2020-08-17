1/1
Jason A. McQueeney
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason A. McQueeney, 34, of Goffstown, died at Elliot Hospital, after a tragic motorcycle accident on August 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Manchester on February 24, 1986, he was the son of John and Sylvia (Pomerleau) McQueeney. He attended Goffstown High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E5. He worked as a mechanic and later as taper with the IUPAT 35 Union for many years.

Jason enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was most known for his infections smile and contagious laugh, always bringing joy to others. He spent time with his two beautiful boys teaching them of his passions. Jason was a very intelligent man who was always studying and finding ways to expand his knowledge. He enjoyed astrology, philosophy and the study of ancient civilizations. He spent many weekends taking motorcycle trips with his uncles and friends. He spent time with his boys camping and fishing and worked tirelessly to make the best life that he could for his family.

Jason was a true gift to this world and was taken away far too soon. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Luke 23:43 - And he said to him, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise."

Family includes his parents, John and Sylvia McQueeney of Spring Hill, Florida; his wife of twelve years, Rachel M. Jones of Goffstown; their two sons, Aidan J. and Dylan J. McQueeney; one brother, John McQueeney of FL; two sisters, Shannon and Meaghan McQueeney of FL; his grandparents, Andre and Cecile Pomerleau of Goffstown; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Susanna Jones of New Boston.

SERVICES: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A Mass of Christian burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to: GoFundMe -"Financial support for Rachel, Aiden and Dillon organized by Christina Florada". To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 16, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences.
Felicia and Alex Soterion
August 16, 2020
My love and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May you find peace. Iam deeply sorry for your loss.
Courtney Lamarche
Friend
August 16, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy To The McQueeny, Pomerleau, Jones Family.May he rest in Peace.
Suzanne &Yvon. Grenier
Family Friend
August 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to all the family.Thoughts, prayers during this difficult time ....
Mr Mrs Jacques Houde
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Rachel. Sending prayers for you and your boys to find peace and healing.
Denise Raymond
Family Friend
August 16, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Pomerleau and McQueeny,also the Jones Family I am so sorry for your loss .
Suzanne & Yvon GRENIER
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Jason. May God hold Jason's family in the palm of His hand. I know Jason's mother, whom he must have inherited his smile, laugh and adventurous nature from. May God bring peace to the family at this difficult time.
Sandra Canada
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved