HOOKSETT - Jason C. Barry, 42, of Hooksett, died, July 19, 2019.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 9, 1976, he was the son of the late Glenn and Denise (Wilkes) Barry. He resided in the Queen City most of his life.
Jason attended Manchester schools.
He was employed as a landscaper with Bruce's Yard Works.
An avid outdoorsman, Jason was a talented disc golf player. He will be remembered for his caring and selfless ways. He will be deeply missed.
Family members include his beloved daughter, Dylann Barry; three sisters, Jessica Dannat of Hooksett, Ariel Butler of Hooksett, and Fallon Clarke of Manchester; two nephews; one niece; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019