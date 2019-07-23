Jason C. Barry (1976 - 2019)
    - Erin M
    - Lori
    - Jeff Allaire
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
HOOKSETT - Jason C. Barry, 42, of Hooksett, died, July 19, 2019.

Born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 9, 1976, he was the son of the late Glenn and Denise (Wilkes) Barry. He resided in the Queen City most of his life.

Jason attended Manchester schools.

He was employed as a landscaper with Bruce's Yard Works.

An avid outdoorsman, Jason was a talented disc golf player. He will be remembered for his caring and selfless ways. He will be deeply missed.

Family members include his beloved daughter, Dylann Barry; three sisters, Jessica Dannat of Hooksett, Ariel Butler of Hooksett, and Fallon Clarke of Manchester; two nephews; one niece; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

For more information visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details