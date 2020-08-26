Jason David Pulsifer, 45, was born to James and Marlene (Skjervem) Pulsifer on February 15, 1975 at Kincheloe AFB Hospital in Kinross Michigan. He died August 21, 2020 at his home in Campton, NH.Jason leaves behind his parents, Jim and Marlene (Skjervem) Pulsifer of Campton NH, his daughters Mariska Pulsifer (16) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Emily Pulsifer (5) of Manchester NH, his sister Charissa and nephew Cameron of Goffstown NH, his brother Scott Mahon and wife Rachel and niece Fia of St. Paul, MN, several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, and cousins in various locations across the country.In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for his daughter's education and overall future. An account at Northway Bank under Charissa Pulsifer's name FBO Mariska and Emily Pulsifer. We are working to set up the account as a trust in the coming days, but any donations can be sent in Charissa's name and in the memo field please write FBO Mariska and Emily Pulsifer.A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned once the current health situations provide availability for friends and family to celebrate without concerns.