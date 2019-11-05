Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Riverside Cemetery Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Nashua on April 1, 1978.



Jason was a devoted father to his sons, a doting husband, a committed son to his parents, a big-hearted brother, the fun and crazy uncle, a cherished family member of a large family, and a friend to many.



He was ingenious with many interests, including aquaponics, music, cars, professional wrestling, martial arts, and day trading. He loved to show off his scale wrestling ring in the "dojo." He and Jimmy spent many fun hours working on wrestling moves and gimmicks!



In addition, Jason worked for the local phone company for almost 20 years. He was dedicated to fixing customers' problems and making sure they had an optimal service experience. He was fortunate to retire from the phone company a year ago to pursue his passion of opening an aquaculture farm - neighbors never knew what to expect to see him building in the backyard!



He was a strong and amazing presence, and he shall be deeply missed by many. Remember the good times is all we ask of you now.



Family members include his son, James P. Beam, of Antrim; his wife, Julie L. Patten, of Antrim; his parents, Calvin and Evelyn "Sue" Beam of Wilton; his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Jean Beam of Lowville, N.Y., and brother, Craig Beam, of Bennington; his mother-in-law, Deborah Patten, of Boston, Mass.; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his best friend, Michael "Dibbs" Dibble. He also leaves behind his dog, his rabbit, and about a dozen koi fish.



.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The James P. Beam Trust at GFA Federal Credit Union, 99 Grove St., Peterborough, N.H. 03458.

