Jay Garfield Sawyer, 82, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born to the late William and Sarah Sawyer.

Mr. Sawyer worked for 41 years in the telephone business. He worked with New England Tel. & Tel. which later became NYNEX in 1984 then merged into Bell Atlantic in 1997, Mr. Sawyer then retired from Bell Atlantic in 1998, and the company later became Verizon in 2000.

Jay joined the U.S. Army in 1961 where he served in Fort Jackson, SC and Germany until 1963.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Stephen Sawyer.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Sawyer, daughter Kim Nenni (Larry) and sister Sylvia Russell.

The family is not having any formal services.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Sawyer family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
