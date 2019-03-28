Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jayson Levine, 88, died peacefully in his home on March 23, 2019, in West Palm Beach.



He was born on April 25, 1930, in Winthrop, Mass.



He was a graduate of Central High School who later went on to run his own trucking business.



Mr. Levine was a lifelong member of Temple Israel in Manchester.



He loved all sports and coached both little league and youth hockey teams for many years. He was also an avid gardener.



Family members include his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Levine of Manchester, N.H.; a brother Sydney Levine of Delray Beach, Fla.; a sister, Arlene Alpert of Boston, Mass.; a daughter Anne Miller of Frederick, Md.; a son, Neil Levine of Seattle, Wash.; and grandchildren, Samantha Kerley, Elizabeth Levine, Jacob Miller and Rachael Levine.



SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon St., Manchester, followed by a brief burial service in Manchester Hebrew Cemetery. A celebration of Jayson's life will be held later in June with details to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Israel.



