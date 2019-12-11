GOFFSTOWN - Jean Claire (Phelan) Cavanagh, 97, of Goffstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Calais, Maine, she lived 58 years in Woburn, Mass., where she raised a family with her childhood sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Robert H. Cavanagh Jr. - a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps - who predeceased her in 2015.
A woman of many talents, she had a lifelong interest in nutrition, healthy living, and wellness. As such, she worked many years for both the Choate Hospital and the North Suburban YMCA, and was a longtime volunteer for the Council of Social Concern, all located in Woburn, Mass.
Throughout her life, Jean always lived her faith, and she will be remembered by many for her generosity and thoughtfulness. In a final act of kindness, she bequeathed her remains in an anatomical gift to the Harvard Medical School.
A loving wife and mother, family members include her daughters, Bonnie J. Cavanagh, Kim E. Sowers and husband John, and Laurie A. Cavanagh; her sons, Robert V. Cavanagh and wife Rhoda, and Scott S. Cavanagh; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice that supports our nation's veterans.
