Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Claire Cavanagh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Jean Claire (Phelan) Cavanagh, 97, of Goffstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Calais, Maine, she lived 58 years in Woburn, Mass., where she raised a family with her childhood sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Robert H. Cavanagh Jr. - a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps - who predeceased her in 2015.



A woman of many talents, she had a lifelong interest in nutrition, healthy living, and wellness. As such, she worked many years for both the Choate Hospital and the North Suburban YMCA, and was a longtime volunteer for the Council of Social Concern, all located in Woburn, Mass.



Throughout her life, Jean always lived her faith, and she will be remembered by many for her generosity and thoughtfulness. In a final act of kindness, she bequeathed her remains in an anatomical gift to the Harvard Medical School.



A loving wife and mother, family members include her daughters, Bonnie J. Cavanagh, Kim E. Sowers and husband John, and Laurie A. Cavanagh; her sons, Robert V. Cavanagh and wife Rhoda, and Scott S. Cavanagh; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice that supports our nation's veterans.

GOFFSTOWN - Jean Claire (Phelan) Cavanagh, 97, of Goffstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Calais, Maine, she lived 58 years in Woburn, Mass., where she raised a family with her childhood sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Robert H. Cavanagh Jr. - a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps - who predeceased her in 2015.A woman of many talents, she had a lifelong interest in nutrition, healthy living, and wellness. As such, she worked many years for both the Choate Hospital and the North Suburban YMCA, and was a longtime volunteer for the Council of Social Concern, all located in Woburn, Mass.Throughout her life, Jean always lived her faith, and she will be remembered by many for her generosity and thoughtfulness. In a final act of kindness, she bequeathed her remains in an anatomical gift to the Harvard Medical School.A loving wife and mother, family members include her daughters, Bonnie J. Cavanagh, Kim E. Sowers and husband John, and Laurie A. Cavanagh; her sons, Robert V. Cavanagh and wife Rhoda, and Scott S. Cavanagh; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of your choice that supports our nation's veterans. Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close