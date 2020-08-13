Jean-Claude Auger, 87, of Manchester died August 9th, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Granby, Quebec, on December 7th, 1932, he was the son of Urbain and Catherine (Leduc) Auger.
Prior to his retirement he had worked in shoe manufacturing for Prevue Products for many years and afterwards went to work for Citizen Bank as a mail carrier for ten years.
Jean-Claude moved his family to the United States in 1963 to start a new life. He was a gifted musician. His pastime was playing music (he had his own band "The Valiant Trio" during the 70's and 80's). He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always wanted to know how they were doing. He was an amazing man and was loved by everyone. He had a strong faith in Jesus Christ his savior. He will be greatly miss by his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Monique M. (Fournier) Auger, his brothers, Gaston and Richard Auger (deceased wife Francoise), his sister, Micheline Auger, and his daughter-in-law, Johanne Auger.
Family members include his children, Peter Auger of Manchester, NH, Louise Dery and husband Guy of Magog, Quebec, Gaetan Auger and wife Jennifer of Manchester, NH, Sylvie Auger Forcier and companion Gary Volpe of Goffstown, NH, Collette Drouin and husband Renauld of Weare, NH, Linda Shangraw and husband Bob of Manchester, NH; thirteen (13) grandchildren, sixteen (16) great-grandchildren with three (3) more on the way; siblings, Jeannine Paquin ( deceased husband Raymond) of Stanstead, Quebec, Claudette Chalifoux and husband Gilles of Manchester, NH, Robert Auger and wife Yvette of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Normand Auger and wife Therese of Charlottesville, Virginia, Phillippe Auger (deceased wife Gail) of Newport Center, VT and sister-in-law Anita Auger of Brossard, Quebec; many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, with social distancing practiced will be Friday from noon to 2 pm, followed by a service in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to The Believer's Church in Manchester, NH or the New Hampshire Heart Association
