Jean Claude Lemay, 77, of Manchester, N.H., passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, at his home.



He was born on July 17, 1941, in Lac-Megantic, Canada, to the late Albert and Yvonne (Boisclair) Lemay. He worked as a machinist, lastly at BAE for 18 years before retirement. He enjoyed 54 years of marriage to his wife Jacqueline (Vachon) Lemay, who recently predeceased him on Dec. 27, 2018.



Claude loved spending time with his wife and family, he enjoyed taking walks and being outdoors tending to his garden. As a devout Catholic, Claude found great comfort in his faith.



He leaves behind his children, Michael Lemay and Sandy (John) Healy; his grandchildren, Connor Lemay, and Kennedy and John Healy; his sisters Simone Bilodeau and Huguette Lemay-Grenier, his brother Eugene (Francine) Lemay; sisters-in-law Madeleine Lemay, and Nicole Lemay; as well as many extended family members.



He was predeceased by his brothers Gaston Lemay, Jean-Guy Lemay, and Jean-Baptiste Lemay, and his brothers-in-law Jean-Guy Bilodeau and Normand Grenier.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, at our Hanover Street location, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace St., Manchester, N.H. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



