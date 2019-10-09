Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Woodlawn Cemetery Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Jean-Claude "J.C." Sakellarios, 76, of Nashua, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Southern New Hampshire Medical Center surrounded by his family.



Born on Sept. 22, 1943, in Rennes, France, he was the son of the late Nick and Irene Sakellarios.



As a young man in France, Jean-Claude played trumpet and was the founder of the jazz quintet "The Jean-Claude Five."



Before immigrating to America, Jean-Claude studied at the American University in Cairo. While dissecting a pig, he met and fell in love with his lab partner, a young girl named Monique. They married and settled in Nashua, raised a family and made a life.



Jean-Claude graduated from Northeastern University School of Law with a juris doctorate degree. He opened his law firm and practiced law in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for 50 years. It was his true passion and the thing at which he most excelled. His clients knew him as "J.C." which he jokingly described as being short for "just cash." Quick with a joke, he always tried not to take things too seriously. His clients knew that he had a big heart and was always willing to defend people pro bono if they were unable to pay. A true fighter for the needy and individual rights, he helped generations of families and leaves a long line of grateful clients.



Family members include his sons, Olivier and wife Hande of Nashua, and Marc and wife Hiroko of Tokyo, Japan; and two grandchildren, Jesse and Brady, with a third, Luna, expected next month.



SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua.



A graveside service is Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Nashua. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may meet directly at the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.



An online guestbook is available at



Donations

