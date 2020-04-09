Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Dutra Davis passed away after a long illness at Hillsborough County Nursing Home on April 6, 2020. Born October 1, 1939 to Jerome J. Dutra and Helen Otto Dutra in East Boston, Massachusetts, she was the middle sister to Barbara Dutra Cote and Geraldine Dutra Forsythe. In 1947, at the age of 8, Jean moved from Somerville, Massachusetts to Derry, New Hampshire. Jean excelled academically in school, from Floyd Elementary, Hood Junior High School to Pinkerton Academy, where she graduated in 1957. Her first job was in the typing pool at the Amoskeag Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire and within months, Jean became the bank president's executive secretary. After three years, Jean went to work at Commercial Union Insurance on Stark Street.



In 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, George Davis of Derry. They lived in Derry and raised two children, Karen and Kevin. Jean was a stay-at-home mother until the children went to school. She began her new career as the principal's secretary at Londonderry High School and then became the administrative assistant to the principal at South Range Elementary School in Derry. She worked at South Range for 21 years, making the school a happier and more organized place for the students, faculty, and families. Jean started the region's first after school running club where young athletes from 5 local schools participated. She proudly led that program for over 10 years.



Jean dedicated much of her time to supporting those in her community. She organized baskets and "adopted" many less fortunate families during the holidays, and was always seeking to connect people with resources they needed during times of struggle. Jean always wanted to go to college and went back to school, receiving her Associate's Degree (graduating with straight A's) from Granite State College. When she retired, Jean and George moved to Manchester and split each year between Manchester and Ossipee, New Hampshire. They loved boating on Lake Ossipee, frequently dining at their favorite restaurants and playing tennis. Her retirement was filled with grandchildren, crafting, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with friends.Jean is predeceased by her parents and younger sister Geraldine. She is survived by George, her husband of 57 years, daughter Karen and her husband Lee Kariger, son Kevin and his fiance Amanda Bacon, grandchildren Benjamin and Samantha Davis, and many nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of Jean's life at a later date. For those interested in making a donation in Jean's memory, the family suggests The Marion Gerrish Community Center 39 W Broadway, Derry, NH 03038 or the NH 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.



