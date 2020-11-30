1/1
Jean D. Thompson
1952 - 2020
Jean Thompson at the young age of 68 passed away peacefully with family & friends by her side on November 24, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital in Exeter, NH. Jean was born September 18, 1952 in Manchester, NH, to her parents Cecile Jean and Richard Raiche. They also had an older son named Richard Raiche that passed away in May 2017. Jean enjoyed being with Family & Friends. She would talk with anyone. She loved great weather days mainly hot days, liked drinking Dunkin Donuts, and enjoyed lots of lobster and long walks on the beach. Her most enjoyable moments were having two great kids & spending time with them, going with her son Tim to Star Trek the Original Series Tour to meet Spock played by Ethan Peck, owning her first Tribble, having a loving dog named Sadie and seeing her first Elvis impersonator concert. Loved the days she spent having girls day out with her daughter Sharon, Sharon being her caregiver for the past 18 years. In Jean's own words "My Angel." It created an everlasting bond between mother and daughter. Through the good days and bad they faced them together creating a Lifetime of memories. Jean was a strong and determined woman. She treated everyone equally and loved everyone. Many called her Momma T. because at times she was like a mother to many people no matter their age. She has touched so Many hearts and will never be forgotten. She is survived by her two kids Tim and Sharon Thompson and their Father Edward Thompson. The calling hours will be open to everyone Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00 PM at the Durning Bykowski & Young Funeral Home 285 Manchester street. Please come and celebrate her life. Live long and prosper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home Durning Bykowski & Young funeral home, INC., or go fund me page to defer the cost of the funeral expenses. Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
November 29, 2020
We miss you mom and will always fulfill our promise to you
Timothy Thompson
Son
November 29, 2020
Tim and Sharon. my sincere sympathy to you both in the loss of your mother.
Beverly Loranger
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jean we will love you and miss you always. Cousin Jean fought a long battle; like her Mom Cecile, and she gave it her best and never complained. Sharon, your Mom loved you more than life itself. Thank you for all the care and support you gave your Mom over the years. Timmy, your Mom very much wanted you home from your years of service; when that day came she could not have been happier. She lived for both of you all the time. Jean's love for all family members was overwhelming.
Karlene Bergeron
Family
November 28, 2020
Momma T, you were the light to my eyes. Your hugs and kisses meant so much to me. You were always there whenever I needed to talk or I just needed a good cry. I know you will be watching over everyone. God got an amazing Angel. Please know I will always be there for Timmy and Sharon and we will keep your memories alive. Now fly high, no more pain or worries. I love you to infinity and beyond.
Tabitha Brennan
Friend
