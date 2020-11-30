In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jean we will love you and miss you always. Cousin Jean fought a long battle; like her Mom Cecile, and she gave it her best and never complained. Sharon, your Mom loved you more than life itself. Thank you for all the care and support you gave your Mom over the years. Timmy, your Mom very much wanted you home from your years of service; when that day came she could not have been happier. She lived for both of you all the time. Jean's love for all family members was overwhelming.

Karlene Bergeron

Family