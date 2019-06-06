Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Jean E. Lyon, 93, of Nashua, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, with family by her side while under the compassionate care of The Hunt Community and Home Health and Hospice staff.



Born in Waltham, Mass., on March 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah J. (Buckle) Leishman.



She was raised and educated in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School, class of 1944.



Mrs. Lyon had lived in Nashua for the last 12 years and formerly resided in Moultonborough for 20 years and Amherst for 23 years.



She worked for the Waltham Watch Co., leaving that job to raise her children with her husband Elliot P. Lyon Sr. She spent many years lovingly tending to the needs of her family while at the same time volunteering much of her time to organizations such as the Amherst Junior Women's Club as a charter member; supervisor of the checklist in both Amherst and Moultonborough; Jack & Jill Kindergarten; Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center; and the Loon Preservation Committee. Jean and Elliot were honored as Amherst Citizens of the Year in 1987.



Mrs. Lyon was previously a member of the Church of Our Savior, Milford, and later the Trinity Episcopal Church of Meredith.



Mrs. Lyon enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, hearty laughs with friends and cherished moments with her family.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Elliot P. Lyon Sr.; her brothers, Charles Leishman Jr. and Russell Leishman; and her sisters, Elizabeth Nolan, Marjorie Cannistraro, Dorothy Wood and Ruth O'Brien.



Family members include a sister, Barbara Damoiseau; three sons, Elliot P. "Chip" Lyon Jr. and his wife Dawn of Wolfeboro, Peter Lyon and his wife Elizabeth "Lisa" of Amherst, and Douglas Lyon of Wilton; five grandchildren, Nathan Lyon and his wife Susanne, Charles Lyon, Erik Lyon and his wife Aida, Alexander Lyon and Rebecca Lyon; three great-grandchildren, Mitchell Lyon, Cameron Lyon and Margaret Lyon; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A private memorial service and burial in Meadowview Cemetery, Amherst, will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hunt Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Hunt Community, 10 Allds St., Nashua, N.H. 03060; or The Loon Preservation Committee, P. O. Box 604; Moultonborough, N.H. 03254.



& Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit

