Jean G. Chauvette, 79, of Northfield formerly of Manchester, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on April 18, 2020.
He was born in Manchester on April 1, 1941, the son of Edgar and Anita (Boisvert) Chauvette. He had worked for General Electric in Hooksett for many years until his retirement. Jean loved fishing and spending time outdoors. He was also an avid train collector.
Family members include his wife of 54 years, Claire (Robidoux) Chauvette; a daughter, Tammy Hartman and her husband Michael of Northfield; three sons, Kevin Chauvette and his wife Linda of Las Vegas, NV, David Nealy of Key West, FL and Michael Chauvette of North Carolina and; six grandchildren, Joy Hartman, Alexander Chauvette, Jack Chauvette, Greyson Nealy, Caitie Nealy, and Brianna Paige Chauvette; one great granddaughter, Bella Marie Brindza; a brother Ronald Chauvette of Manchester; a sister, Elaine Chauvette of New Hampshire; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Services will be private. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2020