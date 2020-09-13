1/
Jean G. Weston
1930 - 2020
Jean G. Weston, 90, of Peabody, MA and former long-time resident of Merrimack, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA. She was born in Nashua, NH on June 22nd, 1930 to the late Willard and Dorothy (Nourse) Goldthwaite. Jean worked for the Town of Merrimack as a secretary for many years and was Town Treasurer for 26 years. Along with her parents, Jean was pre-deceased by her son William Webster Taylor, III in 1998. She will be forever loved and remembered by her two daughters, Nancy Weston and Kathy Alyce; 3 grandchildren; a brother, John Goldthwaite and a sister Elizabeth Foss, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 AM following an hour of visitation from 10 - 11 AM. A private burial will be held in Central Cemetery in Dunstable, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
SEP
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
September 12, 2020
Nancy, I am so very sorry for the loss of your mom. May she rest in peace.❤ You are a wonderful daughter!
Joann Sawyer
Friend
September 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

She was someone Special to many in the town of Merrimack.
Nancy Pickering-Cortina
Friend
September 11, 2020
Such a central figure in Merrimack. Her years of service provided a continuity that helped the town thrive. I remember her wealth of knowledge of local history. Praying comfort for all who loved her.
Judy Lyons
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
