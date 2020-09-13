Jean G. Weston, 90, of Peabody, MA and former long-time resident of Merrimack, NH, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA. She was born in Nashua, NH on June 22nd, 1930 to the late Willard and Dorothy (Nourse) Goldthwaite. Jean worked for the Town of Merrimack as a secretary for many years and was Town Treasurer for 26 years. Along with her parents, Jean was pre-deceased by her son William Webster Taylor, III in 1998. She will be forever loved and remembered by her two daughters, Nancy Weston and Kathy Alyce; 3 grandchildren; a brother, John Goldthwaite and a sister Elizabeth Foss, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 AM following an hour of visitation from 10 - 11 AM. A private burial will be held in Central Cemetery in Dunstable, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com