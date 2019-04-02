Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Halvorsen. View Sign

EPSOM - Mrs. Jean (Ricard) Halvorsen, 82, of Epsom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019, in the care of the Concord Hospice House.



Born in Littleton, Jean was the daughter of the late Theophile and Rinda (Shawney) Ricard. She was raised and educated in Littleton and was a graduate of Littleton High School. She later earned her Associates Degree from Franklin Pierce College.



Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed as a bookkeeper and accounting manager for over 10 years with the Merrimack County Savings Bank. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and The American Legion. She also served as past President of the local chapter of the Professional Women's Club of New Hampshire.



Jean was a voracious reader and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and puzzles. In earlier years, she was a great dancer.



She was predeceased by her children, Scott Halvorsen and Sonja Halvorsen and her sister, Grace Taylor.



Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Theodore "Ted" Halvorsen; her children, Stephen Halvorsen and his wife Ann of Ocala, FL, Ronald Halvorsen and his wife Debra of Litchfield and Starr Hartle and her husband Bob of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2 (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 9 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Please meet at the main entrance by 8:45 a.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



EPSOM - Mrs. Jean (Ricard) Halvorsen, 82, of Epsom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019, in the care of the Concord Hospice House.Born in Littleton, Jean was the daughter of the late Theophile and Rinda (Shawney) Ricard. She was raised and educated in Littleton and was a graduate of Littleton High School. She later earned her Associates Degree from Franklin Pierce College.Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed as a bookkeeper and accounting manager for over 10 years with the Merrimack County Savings Bank. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and The American Legion. She also served as past President of the local chapter of the Professional Women's Club of New Hampshire.Jean was a voracious reader and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and puzzles. In earlier years, she was a great dancer.She was predeceased by her children, Scott Halvorsen and Sonja Halvorsen and her sister, Grace Taylor.Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Theodore "Ted" Halvorsen; her children, Stephen Halvorsen and his wife Ann of Ocala, FL, Ronald Halvorsen and his wife Debra of Litchfield and Starr Hartle and her husband Bob of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2 (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 9 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Please meet at the main entrance by 8:45 a.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Funeral Home Petit-Roan Funeral Home

167 Main Street

Pembroke , NH 03275

(603) 485-9573 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close