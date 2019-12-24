Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AMHERST - Jean M. Keenan, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2019, with family by her side.



Born in Grasmere on June 29, 1959, she was raised in Merrimack with her large family. She lived with her family in Amherst for the past 20 years.



Jean traveled the world while accompanying her husband Mark Keenan during his U.S. Air Force career.



Jean had a notable and diverse work career. She worked for the State Department in the U.S. Mission to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Later, she served as the Brussels American Community Youth Director. Jean loved children and coached many sports throughout her life. She worked the past 18 years for Connection as a presidential sales account manager. Colleagues and friends at Connection were Jean's work family. Jean was well loved and respected by all at Connection.



Family members include her husband of 44 years, Mark Keenan of Amherst; her sons, Shawn and Ryan Keenan; four grandchildren, Sean, MacKenzie, Ian and Aiden; her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Icel.



In addition, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Pollock of Merrimack and is survived by seven siblings, Sharon Varney of Merrimack, Stephen Pollock and wife Tamara Pollock of Merrimack, Joan O'Neil of Merrimack, Bruce Pollock of Glencliff, David Pollock and Cindy Douglas of Merrimack, Carol Miner and husband Ronald Miner of Merrimack, and William Pollock and Sonja Worthen of Keene; and nieces and nephews.



Jean's biggest contribution to all was her caring and loving nature that was a gift. She had an infectious smile, friendly nature that always lit up the room. She loved her family and friends with no bounds always caring for others.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the .



