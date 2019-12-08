Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean M. Labrie. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dad leaves us with a remarkable legacy of love and courage.



Over a half century ago, he and his young bride came to the US from Canada. With a limited amount of education and broken English, they made a new start, eventually settling into the small town of Epsom. It was there that the determined young Frenchman made his dream of owning his own business a reality with Epsom Auto Body. With his generous heart and sparkling personality, he became a respected name in the community. Everyone loved dad, because he was real.



Dad was such a conversationalist. He had a way of engaging people and making each one feel special. His stories, wittiness and ability to listen would easily draw people in. Even his dementia could not stop him from making friends and being well-loved at the care facility in which he lived. He would tell stories of Canada, fishing, his wife and his family.



Dad taught us the important things in life, like how to be a gentleman to a lady, to be a strong provider and understanding the importance of your responsibilities. He would often speak words of wisdom like "never go to sleep angry" and reminders to "be independent." Apart from those important life lessons, our personal favorite was "spitting on a worm before casting it into the water, was sure to get you a big fish."



Anyone who met Dad knew him as a giver; a giver of his time, a giver of his things and a giver of his life. His home was always open. As children, the family dinner table typically included a guest where they would be offered a warm meal and good conversation. To say dad would give the shirt off his back would be an understatement.



Dad was passionate about living, enjoying all things this life gave him. He was an avid sportsman with fishing and big game hunting at the top of his list. After listening to him describe his experiences you could easily find yourself alongside that brook or high atop that mountain looking down over a meadow. As a result of his adventurous spirit, he instilled in us a deep love for the outdoors and an appreciation of the beautiful things in life.



Dad's greatest treasure in life and what he was especially known for, was his deep love for our mom, his "baby." Never did you see a couple more in love than the two of them. They truly enjoyed being in each other's presence, holding hands and giving kisses like they were newlyweds. They loved spending time at their camper with dad smoking his cigar and mom with her feet on his legs for him to rub. They truly set the stage for what love looked like and felt like. Right up until the last days before his death, dad continued to look for and talk about his bride even though she had been gone for more than a year. Their love was beautiful and will remain everlasting.



We would be remiss in writing about our father if we did not give glory to our Heavenly Father. Throughout my father's life and most especially during the years he suffered with dementia, the Lord lovingly protected his heart and mind. There was not a day he didn't express joy, thanksgiving and praise for a life well-lived. The Giver of Life blessed us with a remarkable life, our dad.



In addition to his parents, Antoinette Morin and Raymond Labrie, Jean was predeceased by both his wife, Nicole Labrie and son, Michael Labrie.



He leaves behind his son, Steven Labrie of Allenstown, NH and daughter, Charlene Broom of Eagle, Idaho; his three grandchildren, Adam Labrie of Manchester, NH, Caleb Harris of Pittsfield, NH and Moriah Harris of Stayton, Oregon.



It is important to us to recognize the dedicated support from the Manchester Visiting Nurse Association as well as those caregivers that built relationships with him over the past ten years. Our dad was truly an amazing man, that touched many lives. He will be truly missed.



A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



