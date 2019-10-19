Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean P. (McNally) Hart. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Matthew Parish Windham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean P. (McNally) Hart (84) of Windham, NH, died Thursday at St. Teresa's Rehabilitation Center, Manchester, NH.



Jean was born on March 17, 1935 to James and Yvonne (Landry) McNally in Methuen, MA. She was raised in South Lawrence and graduated from St. Patrick High School and Merrimack College with a Bachelor of Arts degree as an English major. She taught on the elementary school level for a few years and then married Leo A. Hart on April 12, 1958. After their children were born, she was a stay at home mom, while raising these children in Lawrence, Andover, Dayton OH, Pasadena, CA, and finally in Windham, NH.



She was an active member of St. Matthew Parish in Windham, and also was a frequent volunteer at Searles Castle in Windham. She was a long-time member of the College Club of Greater Lawrence, the Windham Women's Club, and the Merrimack College Alumni Association.



Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brothers: Rev. James R. McNally, John T. McNally, and Joseph F. McNally.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Leo A. Hart of Windham, their seven children: Mary Lee Schott and her husband John of Newbury, NH, and their children, John Jr, and his wife Rachel, and Chelsea; Michael and his wife Donna Hart of Portland, OR, and their children, Shannon and her husband David Leary, and Kristin; Anne Nichols and her husband Brad of Manchester, NH, and their children, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Katie and her husband Nathan Leindecker, and Ryan; Eileen Hart of Andover, MA; Atty. Timothy Hart and his wife Jennifer of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, and their children, Kevin, Shaela, and Molly; Joseph Hart and his wife Deanine of Nashua, NH, and their children, Taylor, Kylie, and Joey; Margaret Sandor and her husband Chris of Brooklyn, NY, and their children, Nicholas and Tierney. She leaves 3 great grandchildren: Emmie and Bodie Nichols, and Madeline Schott. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 10 AM at St. Matthew Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday, Oct. 21st from 4-8 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

Jean P. (McNally) Hart (84) of Windham, NH, died Thursday at St. Teresa's Rehabilitation Center, Manchester, NH.Jean was born on March 17, 1935 to James and Yvonne (Landry) McNally in Methuen, MA. She was raised in South Lawrence and graduated from St. Patrick High School and Merrimack College with a Bachelor of Arts degree as an English major. She taught on the elementary school level for a few years and then married Leo A. Hart on April 12, 1958. After their children were born, she was a stay at home mom, while raising these children in Lawrence, Andover, Dayton OH, Pasadena, CA, and finally in Windham, NH.She was an active member of St. Matthew Parish in Windham, and also was a frequent volunteer at Searles Castle in Windham. She was a long-time member of the College Club of Greater Lawrence, the Windham Women's Club, and the Merrimack College Alumni Association.Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brothers: Rev. James R. McNally, John T. McNally, and Joseph F. McNally.She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Leo A. Hart of Windham, their seven children: Mary Lee Schott and her husband John of Newbury, NH, and their children, John Jr, and his wife Rachel, and Chelsea; Michael and his wife Donna Hart of Portland, OR, and their children, Shannon and her husband David Leary, and Kristin; Anne Nichols and her husband Brad of Manchester, NH, and their children, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, Katie and her husband Nathan Leindecker, and Ryan; Eileen Hart of Andover, MA; Atty. Timothy Hart and his wife Jennifer of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, and their children, Kevin, Shaela, and Molly; Joseph Hart and his wife Deanine of Nashua, NH, and their children, Taylor, Kylie, and Joey; Margaret Sandor and her husband Chris of Brooklyn, NY, and their children, Nicholas and Tierney. She leaves 3 great grandchildren: Emmie and Bodie Nichols, and Madeline Schott. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 10 AM at St. Matthew Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday, Oct. 21st from 4-8 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close