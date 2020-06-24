Manchester - Jean Paul Masson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on 6/19/2020. He was born in Trois Rivieres PQ Canada. He came to Manchester in the early 1960's to raise his family and establish a new life. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather to his children.
Jean Paul loved skiing, fishing and going to the beach. He enjoyed nature, its beauty and tranquility. He will be remembered for his kindness, selflessness and forgiving nature. He was an avid reader of mystery novels, science fiction and philosophy.
Prior to his retirement in 1996, he worked in the textile industry and for 28 years at Velcro as a loom fixer in the Weave Room, Sin-Fab Department.
He is predeceased by his wife, Gail, in 2010 and daughter, Manon Labrecque in Jan., 2020 and is survived by his other daughter, Patricia Bernard and son-in-law, Michael Bernard, and 2 sisters: Therese Poulet-Laval of Canada and Marise Masson of Montreal, Canada. He has 3 grandchildren: Daniel, Steve and Scott Labrecque and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena. 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, NH on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Catherine of Siena, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, NH 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.