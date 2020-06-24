In honor of my grandfather, I want to post a small snippet of his storied life. Back in 1946, at age 16 (he would be 17 in September of that year) my grandfather was a member of the Radisson Canoe Club founded in 1931 in Trois Rivieres, Quebec . He was on the Juvenile War Canoe team for the club. That year they went on to win the National Championship for the Canadian Canoe Association. You can read about the club here http://cfly.ca/canoe/Radisson.htm and about their championship year here http://cfly.ca/canoe/1946.htm. He had many more stories, but this one I could research well enough.

Daniel J Labrecque

Grandchild