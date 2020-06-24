Jean Paul Masson
1929 - 2020
Manchester - Jean Paul Masson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on 6/19/2020. He was born in Trois Rivieres PQ Canada. He came to Manchester in the early 1960's to raise his family and establish a new life. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather to his children.

Jean Paul loved skiing, fishing and going to the beach. He enjoyed nature, its beauty and tranquility. He will be remembered for his kindness, selflessness and forgiving nature. He was an avid reader of mystery novels, science fiction and philosophy.

Prior to his retirement in 1996, he worked in the textile industry and for 28 years at Velcro as a loom fixer in the Weave Room, Sin-Fab Department.

He is predeceased by his wife, Gail, in 2010 and daughter, Manon Labrecque in Jan., 2020 and is survived by his other daughter, Patricia Bernard and son-in-law, Michael Bernard, and 2 sisters: Therese Poulet-Laval of Canada and Marise Masson of Montreal, Canada. He has 3 grandchildren: Daniel, Steve and Scott Labrecque and several great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena. 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, NH on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Catherine of Siena, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
JUN
26
Graveside service
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
In honor of my grandfather, I want to post a small snippet of his storied life. Back in 1946, at age 16 (he would be 17 in September of that year) my grandfather was a member of the Radisson Canoe Club founded in 1931 in Trois Rivieres, Quebec . He was on the Juvenile War Canoe team for the club. That year they went on to win the National Championship for the Canadian Canoe Association. You can read about the club here http://cfly.ca/canoe/Radisson.htm and about their championship year here http://cfly.ca/canoe/1946.htm. He had many more stories, but this one I could research well enough.
Daniel J Labrecque
Grandchild
