Jean R. (Monahan) Smith formerly of Concord, NH, Goffstown, NH, Port Charlotte, FL, and New Boston, NH passed away on October 4, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home where she received the best of care. She was born in Boston to Raymond and Bridget Monahan on August 4, 1927 and graduated from Dorchester High School of Girls. At 19 she became the youngest supervisor at Bell Telephone. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Smith, and worked locally at Saunders Associates. After years of family caregiving, she and Bob moved to Florida where she volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and the Sewing Guild. Seven years ago, she relocated to her daughter and son-in-law's in 2012 where she served as Chief of Communications and Mending from her "Nan Cave".
She will be missed by her daughters, Cathy Daniels (Wayne) of New Boston, and Kimberly Smith of Orleans, MA, grandchildren, Travis (Amy), Colin Daniels (Kim) of New Boston, Ian MacDonald (Corrine Schlabach) of Middlebury, CT, and Kiera MacDonald (Justin Morelli) of Andover, MA, great- grandchildren, Reid, Rory, Abrah, and Kolbi Daniels, sister Clare Coombes, sisters-in- law Doris Morrill, Carole Smith, Jeannie Hansen (Robert), and Carol Carlson, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband, brother Paul Monahan, and sister Ann Savage.
There will be no services. Donations may be made in her honor to Whipple Free Library, New Boston and Sally Naser Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1270, Dedham, MA 02027. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com