100, passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, and son, Jeffrey. She is survived by her six other children in Florida, New Hampshire and California and many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held next summer in New Hampshire where she spent many years raising her family.



