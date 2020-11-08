Jean Shea Hebert was born in Denver, Colo., Oct. 18, 1931 and died a week after her 89th birthday, Oct. 25.



As an airline stewardess for Continental Airlines, she met Paul Hebert, an Air Force lieutenant, when they were both stationed in El Paso, Texas. They married Oct. 1, 1954, and her life in Manchester began.



Jean balanced her family of six children and husband with an accomplished writing career, which included a column in Manchester Magazine.



She was a devout member of St. Catherine's Church and will be remembered by her five surviving children, 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She lived, she laughed, she loved she left.



Services will be held in the Spring.



