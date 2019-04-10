Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Jean T. Gearty, 84, of Manchester, died April 3, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of failing health.



Born in Lynn, Mass., on July 8, 1934, she was the daughter of Raymond and Frances Thelma (Durgin) Perry. She was raised in South Berwick, Maine, and graduated from Berwick Academy.



Music had always been a big part of her life and at the age of 17, she became a vocalist with the Ted Herbert Orchestra. There she met the love of her life, the handsome saxophone/clarinet/flute player, Donald Gearty, and chose to forego a professional singing career. Jean and Don were married for 63 years and raised four lovely daughters and a favorite son. Jean took on the hardest job in the world, staying home and raising five children, but still managed to fulfill her love of music by finding an occasional gig singing at local venues.



Some of her favorite times were spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will think of her sitting at a table adorned with purple silk flowers with Don by her side, listening to great music and eating an endless supply of Chinese food.



Family members include her son Michael Gearty and his wife Joyce of Manchester; her four daughters Dawn Gearty of Manchester, Robin Comiskey and her husband Edward of Bedford, Lori Merrill and her husband Andrew of Deerfield, and Tracy Makris and her husband Nick of Auburn; her 10 grandchildren Shaun, Courtenay, Miranda, Brian, Caitlin, Daniel, Elizabeth, Zoe, Kyle and Madison; her two great-grandchildren Aiden and Kaia; her sister-in-law Elaine Britton of Hooksett; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jean is predeceased by her husband, Donald Gearty; her brother Raymond Perry; and sisters Ruth Bamberger, Alice Fogg and Lois Herlihy McBride.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



Urn burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.



McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



www.mchughfuneralhome.com.





MANCHESTER - Jean T. Gearty, 84, of Manchester, died April 3, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of failing health.Born in Lynn, Mass., on July 8, 1934, she was the daughter of Raymond and Frances Thelma (Durgin) Perry. She was raised in South Berwick, Maine, and graduated from Berwick Academy.Music had always been a big part of her life and at the age of 17, she became a vocalist with the Ted Herbert Orchestra. There she met the love of her life, the handsome saxophone/clarinet/flute player, Donald Gearty, and chose to forego a professional singing career. Jean and Don were married for 63 years and raised four lovely daughters and a favorite son. Jean took on the hardest job in the world, staying home and raising five children, but still managed to fulfill her love of music by finding an occasional gig singing at local venues.Some of her favorite times were spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will think of her sitting at a table adorned with purple silk flowers with Don by her side, listening to great music and eating an endless supply of Chinese food.Family members include her son Michael Gearty and his wife Joyce of Manchester; her four daughters Dawn Gearty of Manchester, Robin Comiskey and her husband Edward of Bedford, Lori Merrill and her husband Andrew of Deerfield, and Tracy Makris and her husband Nick of Auburn; her 10 grandchildren Shaun, Courtenay, Miranda, Brian, Caitlin, Daniel, Elizabeth, Zoe, Kyle and Madison; her two great-grandchildren Aiden and Kaia; her sister-in-law Elaine Britton of Hooksett; nieces, nephews and cousins.Jean is predeceased by her husband, Donald Gearty; her brother Raymond Perry; and sisters Ruth Bamberger, Alice Fogg and Lois Herlihy McBride.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.Urn burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be private.Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at Funeral Home McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service

283 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 031044920

(603) 622-0962 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close