MANCHESTER - Jean T. Gearty, 84, of Manchester, died April 3, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of failing health.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on July 8, 1934, she was the daughter of Raymond and Frances Thelma (Durgin) Perry. She was raised in South Berwick, Maine, and graduated from Berwick Academy.
Music had always been a big part of her life and at the age of 17, she became a vocalist with the Ted Herbert Orchestra. There she met the love of her life, the handsome saxophone/clarinet/flute player, Donald Gearty, and chose to forego a professional singing career. Jean and Don were married for 63 years and raised four lovely daughters and a favorite son. Jean took on the hardest job in the world, staying home and raising five children, but still managed to fulfill her love of music by finding an occasional gig singing at local venues.
Some of her favorite times were spent with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will think of her sitting at a table adorned with purple silk flowers with Don by her side, listening to great music and eating an endless supply of Chinese food.
Family members include her son Michael Gearty and his wife Joyce of Manchester; her four daughters Dawn Gearty of Manchester, Robin Comiskey and her husband Edward of Bedford, Lori Merrill and her husband Andrew of Deerfield, and Tracy Makris and her husband Nick of Auburn; her 10 grandchildren Shaun, Courtenay, Miranda, Brian, Caitlin, Daniel, Elizabeth, Zoe, Kyle and Madison; her two great-grandchildren Aiden and Kaia; her sister-in-law Elaine Britton of Hooksett; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, Donald Gearty; her brother Raymond Perry; and sisters Ruth Bamberger, Alice Fogg and Lois Herlihy McBride.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
Urn burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019