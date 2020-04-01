Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette Eva Rainey (Beauregard), 91, passed away peacefully with the support of her loving children Gary Rainey and Linda Flewellling (Rainey) by her side on Saturday, March 28, 2020.



Jeanette E Rainey was born on August 4, 1928 in Weare, MA by Joseph and Albertine Beauregard. She grew up in White River Junction, VT and attended St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, VT.



She later lived in Derry, NH and Lakeland, FL before moving to Manchester, NH 16 years ago. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Henry C Rainey and a sister Mildred Eldridge of Tallahassee, FL.



Jeanette was married to her husband of 62 years, Henry C Rainey and was very fortunate to live to see her family flourish.



The family includes two children, Gary Rainey and his wife Helen Rainey of Manchester, NH and Linda Flewelling (Rainey) and her husband Brian Phelps of Nashua, NH, three grandchildren Ashley Flewelling, Corey Flewelling and Samuel Rainey and three great grandchildren Charlotte, Caroline and Jack Tinkham.



The love of a family is life's greatest blessing and Jeanette dedicated her focus to her family. Family meant everything to her. She loved spending time with her family and sharing in their lives. Jeanette loved to quilt and paint and passed along many beautiful handmade quilts with love in every stitch.



There's no power like it on this earth, no treasure equal to its worth, the gift of a mother's love.



A Poem to remember our Mom - A Mother's Hands



Hands that rocked the cradle from the moment of our birth,



Their tender touch remembered by those still here on earth.



Soft as silk those hands that taught us how to pray, banishing



Childhood fears, they soothed each one away.



When we grew much older and troubles came our way, those hands



Caressing mine did more than words could say.



Mother's hands were gentle, they're missed so very much, I'd give



The world to feel one more time their warm and tender touch.



Those hands were full of comfort now they lie at rest, but memories



Hold them close to the ones they served the best, our FAMILY.



Funeral services will listed at a later date.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







