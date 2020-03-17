Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette (Severance) Plourde. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jeanette (Severance) Plourde, a longtime resident of Suncook, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on March 14, 2020.



Born in Manchester, Jeanette was the daughter of the late John and Bernice (Stewart) Severance.



Prior to her retirement, Jeanette prepared meals for the elderly for the Community Action Program in Suncook. She was a longtime communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and a member of the VFW Post 2860 Ladies Auxiliary. In April of 2018, she was the recipient of the Citizenship Award at the Merrimack County Nursing Home. Over the course of her life, Jeanette provided foster care impacting the lives of numerous children.



Jeanette's passion was for cooking, especially at family gatherings. She also enjoyed reading and puzzles and had a new-found love of art, especially drawing and painting. Above all else, Memere embraced her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, Rudolphe J. "Rudy" Plourde and her sister, Donna McIntyre.



Jeanette is survived by her children: Diane (Mark) Sanchioni of New Boston, Robert (Cindy) Plourde of Bow, John (Jeanne) Plourde of Goffstown, and Sharon (Peter) Chase of Auburn; 8 grandchildren: Elissa Lahar, Kayla Valley, Andrew Chase, Tim Plourde, Eric Chase, Emily Plourde, Curtis Plourde, and Bella Plourde. 3 great grandchildren, her siblings, Stewart Severance of Concord and Barbara Marier of Allenstown; and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 9:30 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's memory may be sent to the Edna McKenna Fund (for activities) at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



