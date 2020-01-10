Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne C. Young. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Jeanne C. Young, 77, of Goffstown, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on July 19, 1942, she was the daughter of George and Gertrude Perry. She was a lifelong resident of the city.



She was active in her faith, attending church services almost daily.



Jeanne was consummately neat in appearance and well-organized in all aspects of her life. She was gifted in her ability to put others before herself and loved to have music playing in her home. She will be remembered fondly for her ready laugh and generous heart.



Family members include her sons, Michael Totte and Mark Totte, both of Nashua, Brian Young and his wife Jacqui, Russell Young and his wife Becky, and Keith Young, all of Hooksett; two brothers, Phil Perry of Auburn, and Roger Perry and his wife Rachel of Manchester; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her dear friend of nearly 60 years, Yvette Clark and her husband Frank of Manchester.



In addition to her parents, George and Gertrude Perry, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Perry.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the skilled care and valued companionship they provided to Jeanne.



SERVICES: Jeanne will be laid to rest in a private, family-attended committal service in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the faith organization of one's choice.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit



