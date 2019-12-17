MANCHESTER - Jeanne Cantin, 93, died Dec. 6, 2019, in Florida.
Born on Oct. 19, 1926, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Odila Berard and Pierre Demers. She lived most of life in Manchester before moving to Florida.
Jeanne worked in the shoe industry.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Cantin, and her brother, Gerard Demers.
Family members include her brother, George Demers; her son, Gilbert Cantin; her daughters, Theresa Vincent, Doris Francoeur and Christine Gagnon; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A service will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, in the spring.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 17, 2019