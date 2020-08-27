1/1
Jeanne Chase Whitney Knapton
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Knapton, 93, Hillsborough, NH passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Sharon, Massachusetts to Frank and Jeanette Chase on July 24, 1927. Jeanne graduated from Sharon Massachusetts High School and attended Dean Junior College where she majored in the Culinary Arts Program. She married Philip M. Whitney and they lived in Sharon, Massachusetts where they owned and operated EH Andrews Oil and Coal Company. In 1957 they moved to Hillsborough, NH where they purchased the 1830 House Motel, which the operated for 31 years. She sold the motel after the death of her husband in 1984.

Jeanne married Don Knapton in 1987. They enjoyed many years of travel and wintering in Barbados and Florida, before his death in 2005. Together they established the Tooky Mills Pub in Hillsborough, NH.

Jeanne was a very active member of the Smith Memorial Congregational church serving on many committees. She was a very talented artist and many families along the entire east coast enjoy her paintings in their homes.

She leaves behind her 3 children: Stephen and Anne Whitney of Hillsborough, NH, Glenn and Regi Whitney of Loudon, NH and Joan and Tom Boyd of Rhode Island, her sister Pauline Roos of New London, NH and 5 stepchildren: Don and Gretchen Knapton, Lori Guyette, Terry and Shelly Cutter, David Knapton and Tyler Roy. 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was predeceased by her siblings Dick Chase and Virginia Earle.

There will be a private, family service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smith Memorial Congregational church in Hillsborough, NH.

The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.

For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home
32 School Street
Hillsboro, NH 03244
(603) 464-5501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved