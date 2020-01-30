Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 1:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Jeanne D'Arc Marie Pauline Goulet, 91, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020.



Born in St. Praxede, Quebec, Canada, on Aug. 7, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Ernestine (Toupin) Lapointe. She shared nearly 50 years of marriage with her late husband, Atchez Goulet, who preceded her in death in 2002.



Jeanne was raised in St. Praxede and lived most of her younger years in Canada. She and Atchez moved to Manchester 53 years ago. She worked as a seamstress for Winwood Sportswear for 23 years until her retirement. Jeanne loved long walks and enjoyed taking family trips to New Jersey beaches and after retirement, spending summers at her camp in Canada with her husband. Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who loved spending time with her family.



Jeanne is survived by her daughter, France Poulin and her husband Mario of Brooksville, Fla.; her son, Yves Goulet and his wife Diane of Manchester; her grandchildren, Kevin Poulin, Stacey LaCorte and her husband Jack, and Matthew Goulet; her great-granddaughter Sofia; her siblings, Rita Allaire, Aline Goulet, Pierette Gagne, Jean Marc Lapointe, Ginette Lehoux and Jacqueline Leblond; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law and several nephews and nieces.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leo and Yolande Lapointe.



SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .



To view Jeanne's online tribute, to send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



