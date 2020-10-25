On October 20, 2020, Jeanne Delmar, beloved wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 85.
Jeanne was born in Boston, MA on November 29, 1934 to her mother Helen P. (Rice) Bianchi, and father Delmo Bianchi. She was predeceased by her husband, John M. Delmar, in 2007, her sisters Eleanor Hirtle and Marie Garvey, and brothers, Eddie Bianchi and Eugene Bianchi.
Jeanne grew up in Boston, MA where she met her husband, John, while working at RCA. Her family moved to several locations around the country including California, New Mexico, Colorado, Maine, Cape Cod, MA, and New Hampshire. Jeanne made sure her family settled in after each move. She was very social, making friends everywhere she went, and she was very involved in her children's activities as well as community events. Jeanne loved to cook, rarely with a recipe, and she welcomed family and friends to her home as a center for holiday gatherings. She spent hours in her gardens, had a love of the beach, and spent many summers in Wells, ME. Jeanne and her husband, John, enjoyed several years at their lake home in Centerville, MA which was the place of many family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, and most important to her was her family. Jeanne and her husband returned to NH to be closer to family where she enjoyed every moment she spent with her grandchildren.
She will be remembered by her infectious laugh, her beautiful smile, and always presenting herself in an elegant way.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Delmar of Newton, NH, her sons, Jon Delmar and his wife Jane of Manchester, NH and Mark Delmar and his wife Janet of Manchester, ME, and grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Brett and George and many nieces and nephews.
Family will hold a private burial service at the NH Veterans Cemetery where Jeanne will be interred with her husband, John. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held in the spring when the gardens she so enjoyed will be in full bloom. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry, NH is assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
