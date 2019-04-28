Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Gertrude Demers. View Sign Service Information Farrell Funeral Home, Inc. 684 State Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-5418 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saint Theresa Church 815 Central Road Rye Beach , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Theresa Church 815 Central Road Rye Beach , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Gertrude Demers, 93, passed peacefully from this life on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.



Born in Lawrence, MA on December 9, 1925 she was the daughter of Napoleon and Alice(DesLaurier) Gaudette. She grew up in Manchester and attended St George High School and Hesser College.



Jeanne retired from Manchester Federal Savings Bank after twenty-nine years of service. She will be remembered for her strong will, her deep Catholic faith and generous contributions to it. She enjoyed babies, animals, crafts, and music.



Jeanne is survived by her sisters Georgette Levesque of Manchester, and Juliette McCue of North Hampton, nieces, nephews and two step-children.



She was predeceased by both her husbands Leo St. Jean and Raymond Demers, sister Marguerite DesRosier and brother Paul Gaudette.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday. April 30, at 11:00am at Saint Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, NH 03871. Friends invited and may visit with the family from 10:00am till time for Mass. Burial will take place later in the Florida National Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, NH.

Jeanne Gertrude Demers, 93, passed peacefully from this life on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.Born in Lawrence, MA on December 9, 1925 she was the daughter of Napoleon and Alice(DesLaurier) Gaudette. She grew up in Manchester and attended St George High School and Hesser College.Jeanne retired from Manchester Federal Savings Bank after twenty-nine years of service. She will be remembered for her strong will, her deep Catholic faith and generous contributions to it. She enjoyed babies, animals, crafts, and music.Jeanne is survived by her sisters Georgette Levesque of Manchester, and Juliette McCue of North Hampton, nieces, nephews and two step-children.She was predeceased by both her husbands Leo St. Jean and Raymond Demers, sister Marguerite DesRosier and brother Paul Gaudette.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday. April 30, at 11:00am at Saint Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, NH 03871. Friends invited and may visit with the family from 10:00am till time for Mass. Burial will take place later in the Florida National Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the NH SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, NH. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close