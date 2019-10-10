Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne I. (Brisson) Lamontagne. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Jeanne Irene (Brisson) Lamontagne, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019, in The Arbors of Bedford surrounded by loving family members.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 2, 1935, she was the daughter of Alfred and Cecile (Gauthier) Brisson.



She was a graduate of St. Anthony High School and Notre Dame School of Nursing, class of 1956.



Jeanne married Dr. Ovide A. Lamontagne on Sept. 3, 1956, and with him, she had eight children. Jeanne was a wonderful mother who cared for her household with loving attention, patience and grace. Her exceptional hospitality made her home a place where the neighborhood children and adults alike wanted to gather. She opened her heart and home to all and they were warmly welcomed.



She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Parish. Jeanne was a woman of great faith and inner strength. She led by example and rarely used words to have a profound influence on the lives of others. She led her life as a model of Christian love.



Jeanne was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years in January of 2019; her brothers, Roger and Guy Brisson; and her eighth child, Jamie.



Family members include her seven children and their spouses, Atty. Ovide and Elizabeth Lamontagne of Manchester, Louise Lamontagne and Thomas Babineau of Manchester, Paul and Debra Lamontagne of Santa Maria, Calif., Dr. Roger and Anne Lamontagne of Manchester, Helene and Fr. John Anthony Vidal of Oxen Hill, Md., Gisele and William Thompson of Hooksett, and Dr. Denis and Cynthia Lamontagne of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; 20 grandchildren, Madeleine, Brittany, Sarah, Thomas, Amie, Andre, Erin, Keri, Kathleen, Joseph, Paul, Emily, Jean-Luc, Gisele Louise, Renee, Lindsey, Kendall, Michael, Marc and James; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Josiah, Elizabeth, Clare and William; her brothers, Jack and Raymond Brisson; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. A committal prayer will follow in Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easterseals NH Senior Services or online at



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



