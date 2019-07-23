MANCHESTER - Jeanne L. Blazon, 92, of Manchester, died July 19, 2019.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of Zepheran and Juliette (Beaulieu) Croteau. Jeanne resided in Suncook for many years before moving to Manchester.
She was employed with Sprague Electric Co. for more than 30 years.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Paul Blazon; a son, John Blazon; a sister, Theresa Proulx; and two brothers, Roger Croteau and Bertrand Croteau.
Family members include two sons, Gerard Blazon of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Roger Blazon of Allenstown; five daughters, JoAnne Keough of Concord, Denise Popper of Sarasota, Fla., Pauline Blazon of New Boston, Annette Blazon of Manchester, and Suzanne Yang of San Jose, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, a brother, Paul Croteau of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: The funeral is Thursday, July 25, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Manchester.
Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019