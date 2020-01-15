|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
MANCHESTER - Jeanne (Lacerte) Lagasse, of Manchester, died Jan. 13, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on July 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Albert and Eva (Bourassa) Lacerte.
She was educated by the Presentation of Mary nuns in the Manchester Catholic schools and volunteered her time for them when she had children of her own.
Before retiring, she worked many years as a supervisor for Prevue Products.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, George, in 2018. In addition, she was predeceased by her brothers, Bert, Herve, Onil, Pete, Armand and Roger; and sisters, Mandy and Gilly.
Family includes her four daughters, Denise Schnaars and husband Bill of Bedford, Louise Fulling and husband Brian of Goffstown, Colette Gagnon and husband Ray of Merrimack, and Susan Nallan and significant other Jeff White of Deerfield; her son, Gerard Lagasse and wife Wendy of Goffstown; 14 grandchildren, Matthew (Kathryn) Schnaars, Christopher (Abby) Schnaars, Gregory Schnaars, Andrew (Brittany) Schnaars, Amanda Methot, U.S. Army Capt. Adam Fulling, Scott (Stacey) Gagnon, Sarah (Timothy) Lewis, Peter Gagnon, Megan (Steve) Smith, Michael Nallan, Brendan Nallan, Anastasia (Eric) Forcier, and Meredith (Matt) Acker; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and dear friends.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their outstanding support and compassion.
Please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
|
|
|
|