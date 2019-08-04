Jeanne Marie (Pare) Stone (66), of Goffstown, died May 20, 2019. She was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown.
Jeanne was loving wife to James Stone in their 45th year of marriage at the time of her passing. Sadly, Jim passed as well on May 30th.
She is survived by her mother Rita Pare, sister Janis Pare, and brother Stephen Pare (Valerie), and aunt Agnes Coleman, her children; Jennifer Stone (Kevin), Christina Reich (Gary), and David Stone (Loryn); her grandchildren; Jacob Reich, Avery and Leia Stone; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her father Arthur Pare.
Jeanne had been living with Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years lovingly cared for at home by her husband and family, as well as a wonderful team of nurses and aides; many of whom were like an extended family. The family would especially like to mention their appreciation to Deb and Amanda.
In her younger years she had been an avid photographer, concert-goer, and loved to dance. She also adored her cats; Sasha and Catarina.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday August 8 from 9am to 11am with a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2019