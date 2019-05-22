BERLIN - Jeanne R. Nadeau, 100, of Berlin, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Born in Berlin on June 14, 1918, she was the daughter of Edouard and Odilla (Jacques) Maurais.
She was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish.
Family members include her children, Louise Guerin and husband Donald of Berlin, Raymond Nadeau and wife Jeanne of Berlin, Claudette Morneau and husband George of Milan, Maurice Nadeau and wife Janet of Gorham, and Arline Kimball and husband Thomas of Springville, Utah; daughter-in-law, Linda Nadeau of Berlin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sisters, Florence Roy and Theresa Godin and husband Romeo of Berlin; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Parish or the .
www.bryantfuneralhome.net
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019