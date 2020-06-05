I did not know Jeanne as Jeanne, I knew her as Nana. As a close friend of her granddaughters Tina and Kathy for over 30 years, and with daughter Betty and son-in-law John as my second parents during teen and early adult years, Nana was like a grandmother to me during those times and holds a special place in my heart. To Tina, Kathy, Betty, John and extended family, please accept my deepest sympathies and know I am thinking of you all. Niki

Nicole Jay

Friend