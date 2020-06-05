Jeanne Sumiko Schoolcraft
1921 - 2020
Jeanne Sumiko Schoolcraft, 98, died on May 29, 2020, after a short illness at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester. Born in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan on September 5, 1921, she was the 6th of 10 children born to Hiroyuki and Ushi (Ueda) Takara. She graduated from Osaka Dress Making College and was an accomplished designer, dressmaker, and seamstress. Jeanne became a US citizen in 1959 and lived in Franklin, NH until moving to Manchester to be closer to family.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her family: daughter Betty and son-in-law John Burke of Manchester; son Bobby and daughter-in-law Joya Schoolcraft of Cape Coral ,FL; granddaughters Christina and husband Roland Gagnon of Manchester, Kathleen and husband Charles Hogan of Bedford, Jaime and husband Rory McCaughna of Pineville, NC. Her beloved great grandchildren Dylan and Jacob Gagnon and Anna and Cait Hogan brought her joy.

Jeanne was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and proponent of daily exercise. She enjoyed history and was a political "junkie".

The family is grateful to the staff at Villa Crest for the loving care they provided Jeanne during her stay. Domo Arigato Gozaimasu, Villa Crest.

Services will be private.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
I did not know Jeanne as Jeanne, I knew her as Nana. As a close friend of her granddaughters Tina and Kathy for over 30 years, and with daughter Betty and son-in-law John as my second parents during teen and early adult years, Nana was like a grandmother to me during those times and holds a special place in my heart. To Tina, Kathy, Betty, John and extended family, please accept my deepest sympathies and know I am thinking of you all. Niki
Nicole Jay
Friend
June 3, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Betty, Tina, Kathy and their families. May Jeanne rest in peace. ❤Argy
Argy Walker
Friend
June 2, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise C Garrahan
June 2, 2020
My mom's childhood protector. I knew her as Aunty Sumiko. She was spirited and raised a beautiful family. My mom always talked lovingly how Aunty Sumi-chan took care of her. I was fortunate to meet her in NH and visit with her when she came to Hawaii. Such a loving, funny, and beautiful woman. She & my mom are reunited and frolicking together. My deepest condolence to Betty, Bobby and family.
Denise C Garrahan
Family
