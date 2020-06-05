Jeanne Sumiko Schoolcraft, 98, died on May 29, 2020, after a short illness at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester. Born in Naha City, Okinawa, Japan on September 5, 1921, she was the 6th of 10 children born to Hiroyuki and Ushi (Ueda) Takara. She graduated from Osaka Dress Making College and was an accomplished designer, dressmaker, and seamstress. Jeanne became a US citizen in 1959 and lived in Franklin, NH until moving to Manchester to be closer to family.
She especially enjoyed spending time with her family: daughter Betty and son-in-law John Burke of Manchester; son Bobby and daughter-in-law Joya Schoolcraft of Cape Coral ,FL; granddaughters Christina and husband Roland Gagnon of Manchester, Kathleen and husband Charles Hogan of Bedford, Jaime and husband Rory McCaughna of Pineville, NC. Her beloved great grandchildren Dylan and Jacob Gagnon and Anna and Cait Hogan brought her joy.
Jeanne was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and proponent of daily exercise. She enjoyed history and was a political "junkie".
The family is grateful to the staff at Villa Crest for the loving care they provided Jeanne during her stay. Domo Arigato Gozaimasu, Villa Crest.
Services will be private.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
She especially enjoyed spending time with her family: daughter Betty and son-in-law John Burke of Manchester; son Bobby and daughter-in-law Joya Schoolcraft of Cape Coral ,FL; granddaughters Christina and husband Roland Gagnon of Manchester, Kathleen and husband Charles Hogan of Bedford, Jaime and husband Rory McCaughna of Pineville, NC. Her beloved great grandchildren Dylan and Jacob Gagnon and Anna and Cait Hogan brought her joy.
Jeanne was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and proponent of daily exercise. She enjoyed history and was a political "junkie".
The family is grateful to the staff at Villa Crest for the loving care they provided Jeanne during her stay. Domo Arigato Gozaimasu, Villa Crest.
Services will be private.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.