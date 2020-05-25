Jeanne V. King, 64, of Manchester, died on May 20, 2020 at CMC after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on December 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edouard N. and Fernande C. (Aubin) Gardner. She was a graduate of West High School and a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Jeanne worked as a custodian for Trapovi Holding Inc. She enjoyed knitting and bowling with her husband. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend.
Surviving family members include her husband of 45 years, Charles W. King, Jr. of Manchester; one son, Nicholas C. King and wife Leeanne of New Boston; four grandchildren, Gabriel A. King, Jude I. King, Veronika R. King, and Alina G. King; nine siblings, Claudette Gelfand and husband Barry of FL, Suzanne Fortier and her husband Leonard of VT, Denise Bilodeau of Goffstown, Claire Bouchard and husband Dave of Weare, Louise Gardner of Manchester, Joseph Gardner of Manchester, George Gardner and wife Kim of Walpole, Edouard Gardner and significant other, and Colleen Bottari of Chelmsford, MA.
Along with her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her sisters, Mariette Gardner and Patricia Katsikas.
All service will be private to the family. Donations in Jeanne's memory can be made to: American Cancer Society, NH Chapter, 360 Route 101, Ste. 8, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneral home.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2020.