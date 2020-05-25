Jeanne V. King
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne V. King, 64, of Manchester, died on May 20, 2020 at CMC after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Manchester on December 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edouard N. and Fernande C. (Aubin) Gardner. She was a graduate of West High School and a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Jeanne worked as a custodian for Trapovi Holding Inc. She enjoyed knitting and bowling with her husband. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend.

Surviving family members include her husband of 45 years, Charles W. King, Jr. of Manchester; one son, Nicholas C. King and wife Leeanne of New Boston; four grandchildren, Gabriel A. King, Jude I. King, Veronika R. King, and Alina G. King; nine siblings, Claudette Gelfand and husband Barry of FL, Suzanne Fortier and her husband Leonard of VT, Denise Bilodeau of Goffstown, Claire Bouchard and husband Dave of Weare, Louise Gardner of Manchester, Joseph Gardner of Manchester, George Gardner and wife Kim of Walpole, Edouard Gardner and significant other, and Colleen Bottari of Chelmsford, MA.

Along with her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her sisters, Mariette Gardner and Patricia Katsikas.

All service will be private to the family. Donations in Jeanne's memory can be made to: American Cancer Society, NH Chapter, 360 Route 101, Ste. 8, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneral home.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved