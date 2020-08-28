Jeannette C. (Roux) (Hebert) Leonard, 77, of Windham, NH, died August 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on August 25, 1943, she was the daughter of Romeo and Diana (Morin) Roux. She resided in Manchester most of her life before moving to Windham.
Following her retirement, Jeannette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting, gardening, and eating at the Ninety-Nine Restaurant.
Jeannette will be fondly remembered for her feisty personality, quick wit and humor, compassion for others, and concern for the disabled. She will be greatly missed.
Family members include her two loving sons, Daniel Hebert and his wife, Lillian, of Weare; Russell Hebert and his wife, Carolyn "Lynn", of Manchester; three grandsons, Kevin Hebert and his wife, Jamie (Tilton), of Concord, Brian and Timothy Hebert both of Manchester; her loving twin sister, Annette Dube and her husband, Robert, of Manchester; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Debbra Hebert in 2013; a son, Steven Hebert in 2020; her first husband, Ernest F. Hebert, Jr. in 2015; and her second husband, Joseph B. Leonard, Jr. in 2020.
Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104, is in charge of the arrangements.
