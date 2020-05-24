Jeannette (Grandmont) Fleming, 96, of Manchester, died May 21, 2020, Ascension Thursday, at Boston Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 27, 1923, she was the youngest child of William and Malvina (Bernier) Grandmont. She attended St. George Grammar School and graduated from St. George High School for Girls. Upon graduation, she was employed by New England Telephone & Telegraph.
She married Thomas Fleming on February 3, 1945 at St. George Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. They had five children and Jeannette cherished her role as homemaker for many years. She returned to work at New England Telephone & Telegraph when her children were grown, retiring in 1985 from AT&T. She and her husband enjoyed many winters in Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and summers at Lake Winnipesaukee with family.
Jeannette was devoted to her family and providing for their needs was a lifelong joy. Dedicated to her Catholic Faith, she was a parishioner of St. Joseph Cathedral since 1945. She was an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary and had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother.
She was predeceased in 2016 by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Fleming, her son Daniel Fleming, and her son-in-law Herbert Salls. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Mary Frances Fleming, in 1982, and her sister-in-law Dorothy DesRosier, in 2015, and her siblings, Annette Grandmont, Paul Grandmont, Esther Panneton, Therese Panneton, and Alice Lorette Berg.
Family members include her children, Carol Salls of Manchester, Thomas Fleming, Jr. and wife Janice of Manchester, Kathleen Dolphin and husband Michael of Manchester, and daughter-in-law Christine Fleming of Guilford, CT; four grandchildren, Tara Bishop and husband Timothy of Manchester, Dr. Patrick Fleming and wife Yelena of Westborough, MA, Thomas Dolphin and wife Nicklyn of Sharon, MA, and Jennifer Rodgers and husband Lee of Guilford, CT; ten great-grandchildren, Brigid, Maura, Michael, and Veronica Bishop, Georgia and Daniel Fleming, Tess and Amelia Dolphin, and Claire and Owen Rodgers; and several nephews and nieces.
Due to the current health crisis, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel at the family's convenience. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.