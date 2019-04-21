Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeannette M. (Babineau) Yergeau, age 95 and 8 months, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 17, 2019.



Jeannette was born in Gardner, Mass., and was a Manchester resident since 1939. She worked for McQuade's Clothing Store until her retirement in 1982, and was the past president of the William H. Jutras Post 43 Women's Auxiliary.



Jeannette is survived by her children, Gertrude Jordan and husband Cecil; Richard Yergeau Sr. and wife Judy; Patricia Godbout and husband Daniel; daughter-in-law, Pauline Yergeau; her grandchildren, Armand Yergeau Jr., Robin Bemis; Lee and Michael Rivard; Keith Jordan; Richard Yergeau Jr.; Christopher and Donna Yergeau; and Jessica and Scott Soucy; her sister, Gene Thomas; as well as 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Jeannette was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Rosaire M. Yergeau; her son, Armand Yergeau; her grandson, Mark Yergeau; her sisters, Virginia Lindquist and Georgette Letourneau; and her brother, Ovila (Roger) Babineau.



SERVICES: Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. and a service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Jeannette's family would like to thank the Arbors of Bedford and Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving and compassionate care that they showed both Jeannette and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Amedisys Foundation (Compassionate Care Hospice) at



Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

