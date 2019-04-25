Jeannette M. (Babineau) Yergeau, age 95 and 8 months, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 17, 2019. She was married to the late Rosaire Yergeau. She leaves behind her children, Gertrude Jordan, Richard Yergeau Sr., and Patricia Godbout, as well as many other family members.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, with visitation from 9-11am and a service in the funeral home chapel at 11am. Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019