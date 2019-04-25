Jeannette M. (Babineau) Yergeau

  • "Rest In Peace Aunt Jeannette, I have wonderful memories of..."
    - Donna Melim
  • "As the days and weeks pass and as you returned to life's..."
  • "Please accept my heart felt sympathy for the loss of your..."
  • "My condolences to your family for your loss. During these..."
  • "My sincere condolences. When someone you love becomes a..."
    - Monica
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
474 Goffstown Road
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Jeannette M. (Babineau) Yergeau, age 95 and 8 months, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 17, 2019. She was married to the late Rosaire Yergeau. She leaves behind her children, Gertrude Jordan, Richard Yergeau Sr., and Patricia Godbout, as well as many other family members.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, with visitation from 9-11am and a service in the funeral home chapel at 11am. Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

