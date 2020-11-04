Jeannette C. Oberg passed away on October 29, 2020 in Manchester, NH. She was 94 years old.
Jeannette was born in Minneapolis, MN but spent over 60 years of her life in her beloved New England. She raised her family in Manchester, NH and Reading, MA. Upon her husband Lawrence's retirement, they moved to Cape Cod, MA where she embraced its history and beauty.
Jeannette was passionate about books, reading and music. She loved to sit quietly in her chair, reading a good book and learning more about history. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, a skill and appreciation she inherited from her parents, Arthur and Clara Bel Armstrong.
Over the years she was an active volunteer at libraries, church events, and women's groups. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends in neighborhood bridge clubs. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Lawrence J. Oberg. She leaves behind five children: David Oberg (and spouse Cynthia), Holly Munn (and spouse Galen), Beth Chianca, Amy Oberg, and Marnie Devereaux (and spouse William); as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We will miss her dearly.
Jeannette will be buried next to her husband Lawrence in Harwich, MA.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.