NASHUA - Jeannette Olivette (Beaulieu) Ouellette, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass.



She was the beloved wife of Robert Ouellette, who predeceased her on July 31, 2009.



Born in Goffstown on Dec. 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles Beaulieu and Jeanne (Kerouac) Beaulieu who predeceased her in November of 2017.



For 17 years she worked in the medical billing department for Associated Radiology.



In her free time, Jeannette was an avid floral gardener and had a remarkable green thumb. She was a legendary card player especially when she played bridge and in her younger years, she truly enjoyed playing tennis and was talented at ping pong, always willing to play the game with her children. In her more recent years, Jeannette found a love for technology and spent time doing jigsaw puzzles on her iPad.



Jeannette found a strong sense of security in her faith, praying the Rosary every day and watching the Catholic Mass on television. Jeannette will forever be remembered for her kind heart. She was the caretaker for not only members of her family but for whoever needed the support and care she could provide. She was willing to help anyone and found that this was a defining quality in her life that she was most proud of. Above all, time spent with her family was truly cherished.



Family members include three children, Kathleen Jean and her husband Michael of Nashua, Charles Ouellette and his companion Brenda of Nashua, and Anne Ouellette of Nashua; her two grandchildren, Melissa Jean and her partner Jeff of Merrimack, and Jolene Ouellette of Nashua; her three siblings, Roger Beaulieu and his wife Yvette of Nashua, Cecile Lajoie and her husband Alfred of Nashua, and Lorraine Blanchette and her husband Rene of Nashua; her two sisters-in-law, Patricia Beaulieu of Nashua, and Pamela Dube of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Beaulieu; her sister-in-law, Marie Brousseau; and her nephew, Raymond Lajoie



.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 W. Hollis St., Nashua. Interment to follow in St. Louis Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Catholic Charities, 3 Crown St., Nashua, N.H. 03060. Please visit



To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit

